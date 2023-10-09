Alia Bhatt stuns in a Gucci outfit

Alia Bhatt, who has been getting recognised on different international platforms, recently appeared on the cover of The Glass Magazine.

The Bollywood diva, who is the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci, decked out in several stunning attires from the luxury brand as she posed for the photoshoot.

The Heart of Stone actress also opened up about how she handles her stardom.

In her conversation with the magazine, Alia answered a fan’s question that how she has managed to “keep it all together.”

“I was, like, who told you that I keep it all together? My happiness and positivity and what I project as a person is my choice. I choose to focus on the good,” she said.

The Gangubai actress admitted that she is evolving as a person and always shifting her focus to good things around her.

“That doesn’t mean things aren’t wrong. It doesn’t mean I don’t have difficult days. You are constantly evolving as a person and your mind is constantly evolving. There’s so much pressure to be happy,” she added.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar’s blockbuster film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh as male lead.