Kareena Kapoor confirms her next film with Rohit Shetty

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to reveal that she will be starring in Rohit Shetty’s next film.

Kareena Kapoor has finally confirmed her next film with director Rohit Shetty on Instagram.

The actor who is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture from the set and tagged the director.

On Saturday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture from the set of her upcoming film. In the picture taken from behind, Kareena was seen standing in the middle of the road with a car upturned in the air.

Given that Rohit Shetty films have always had some action sequences involving cars, the actor settled the suspense of her next project and wrote in the caption, “Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favourite directors.

Kareena has worked with Rohit Shetty in Golmaal 3 (2010) and Singham Returns (2014). Earlier, it was also revealed that Rohit had wanted to cast Kareena opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express (2013), but she had to opt out because of date clashes.

The role went to Deepika Padukone.