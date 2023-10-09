Pakistan calls for international intervention

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Sunday expressing solidarity with Palestine against Israeli oppression called for the international community to intervene to protect Palestinian civilians. The foreign minister also expressed concern over the volatile situation and the loss of precious Palestinian lives. “Pakistan is deeply concerned by the escalating hostility in the Middle East and the loss of innocent lives. We stand in solidarity with Palestinians and call for an immediate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli occupation forces,” Jilani wrote on his X account. Furthermore, the caretaker minister also called for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state on the basis of pre-1967 borders and according to the United Nations (UN) resolutions. According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 370 Palestinians have been martyred, including 20 children, and nearly 2,000 wounded by Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Saturday. A day earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) had also expressed concerns over the human cost of the escalating situation pertaining to the latest Palestine-Israel conflict after Hamas launched an attack against the occupying forces, the biggest in years. Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar was also heartbroken by the escalating violence in the Middle East, which underscores the urgent need to “address the Palestine Question”. “We urge restraint and protection of civilians. Enduring peace in the Middle East lies in a two-state solution with a viable, contiguous, sovereign State of Palestine,” the premier said.