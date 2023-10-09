Nawaz preferred suffering over power: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz expressed optimism on Sunday about the return of her father, Nawaz Sharif, to Pakistan on October 21, aiming to bring an end to what she referred to as a “seven-year period of prolonged sorrow”.

Addressing a public gathering in Lahore, Maryam remarked that Nawaz Sharif had suffered more days of hardship instead of remaining in power corridors, emphasising former prime minister’s commitment to the nation’s well-being.

Maryam highlighted the PML-N’s economic achievements under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership and challenged the audience to recall any other prime minister who had successfully reduced the prices of essential commodities. Amidst an enthusiastic crowd displaying placards bearing Nawaz Sharif’s images, Maryam expressed her anticipation of the joyous reception her father would receive upon his return on October 21. Taking a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Maryam accused the previous administration of appointing individuals who resorted to using offensive language against the then opposition.

Branding them as “jokers,” Maryam claimed that the health card initiative was started by her father which was hijacked later by the PTI government, adding that the former ruling party wrongfully took credit for its success.

Earlier, in a news conference held on Friday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had clarified that the party’s “vote ko izzat do” (respect the vote) slogan was not intended to be anti-establishment, but rather focused on serving the people and improving the lives of those living below the poverty line.

The former prime minister also deftly avoided answering any questions about holding the outgoing generals, whom the party has long accused of overthrowing their government, accountable.

The most notable aspect of the press conference was an attempt to evade questions regarding the current and departing establishment.

Nonetheless, he emphatically denied the impression of having stated that he was the apple of the establishment’s eyes, saying his interaction with the anchor was broadly misreported.

The PML-N leader further stated that he had endured imprisonment from Attack to Adiala and was subsequently sent into exile with Nawaz Sharif, questioning how he could possibly be the apple of their eyes.

When asked about holding those responsible for curtailing Nawaz Sharif’s tenure accountable, he chose not to address those questions directly.

Instead, he reiterated that Nawaz was focused on resolving economic challenges, creating jobs, and ending the country’s dependence on aid to transform its destiny to change its fate.