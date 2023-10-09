Terrorist killed in North Waziristan clash

Security forces killed a terrorist in Razmak area of North Waziristan district during an exchange of fire with the militants, the military said in a statement on Sunday. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident took place on Saturday during which terrorist Azeem Ullah aka Ghazi was killed due to effective engagement by Pakistani troops. It said that weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. “Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitisation of the area has been carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” the statement further said.