PMDC official killed in IED blast in Quetta

The manager of the Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC) was killed in a targeted improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in the Sorange area of Quetta on Sunday morning. Local police reported that Shabahat Mirza’s vehicle was struck by the IED in the aforementioned area, resulting in a devastating blast that completely destroyed his vehicle.

Mirza was pronounced dead at the scene, while his driver sustained severe injuries and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital. Subsequently, law enforcement and personnel from the Frontier Corps (FCs) arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation into the incident. The province of Balochistan, the largest in the country by area, has witnessed a notable uptick in terrorist incidents in recent weeks.

At least 60 people, including a policeman, died and 60 others were injured when a suicide bomber targeted an Eid Miladun Nabi procession in the province’s remote district of Mastung last month.

The attack took place during the preparations for Friday prayers and celebrations of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth anniversary.

The caretaker Balochistan government announced an ‘all-out war’ against terrorists amid rising unrest following the deadly attack. Interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said Indian intelligence agency, RAW, was perpetrating unrest and terrorist acts in the province.