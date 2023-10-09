Saudi calls on US, EU to deescalate Israel-Palestine conflict

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has engaged in discussions regarding the recent escalation between Israel and Palestine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Saudi media reported that Prince Faisal has also had telephone conversations with his counterparts in Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan. The death toll from Saturday’s massive attack by Hamas on Israel has risen to 600 while over 1,000 have been injured with Palestinian gunmen escaping with dozens of hostages including military personnel, Israeli media claimed on Sunday.

The health ministry of the Palestinian authority said at least 370 Palestinians have been martyred, including 20 children, and nearly 2,000 wounded by Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Saturday. Prince Faisal firmly conveyed Saudi Arabia’s stance, emphasising their rejection of any targeting of unarmed Palestinians. The conversation between Prince Faisal and Borrell focused on the unprecedented developments in Gaza and its surrounding areas. Both leaders emphasised the utmost importance of de-escalation in the region.

Furthermore, Prince Faisal reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to upholding international humanitarian law and stressed the need for all parties involved to respect it. He specifically called upon the European Union to redouble its efforts in de-escalating the situation and preventing further acts of violence. The recent conflict has seen a significant escalation, with Hamas launching a major attack on Israel, resulting in casualties on both sides.