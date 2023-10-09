US-India diplomatic tensions

The recent announcement by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti to restrict diplomatic relations with India comes at a time when relations between the two countries have been strained over a number of issues, including the Hardeep Singh dispute. Singh, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, was killed in India in 2022. Canada has accused India of being involved in his murder, a charge that India has denied. The US State Department has said that the allegation is very serious and that India will need to cooperate with Canada in the investigation.

The US decision to restrict diplomatic relations with India is a clear sign that the Biden administration is taking these issues very seriously. It is also a sign that the US is increasingly willing to hold India accountable for its actions. India’s expansionist ambitions and support for terrorism are a serious threat to global peace and security. India has a long history of supporting terrorist groups in Pakistan and other countries in the region. It has also been accused of using its security forces to commit human rights abuses against minorities within its own borders.

The international community should take a number of steps to hold India accountable for its actions and to prevent it from becoming a major threat to global peace and security.

First, the international community should impose sanctions on India for its support of terrorism and its human rights abuses. These sanctions should target India’s military and security establishment, as well as its financial institutions.

Second, the world should work to isolate India diplomatically. This means reducing diplomatic contacts with India and boycotting its international events.

Third, the international community should work to promote democracy and human rights in India. This means supporting Indian civil society groups and working to raise awareness of the human rights abuses committed by the Indian government.

The international community has a responsibility to hold India accountable for its actions and to prevent it from becoming a major threat to global peace and security. The US decision to restrict diplomatic relations with India is a welcome step, but it is only a first step. The international community needs to do more to address the threat posed by India. *