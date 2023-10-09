Pakistan’s trailblazing astronaut

It is a historic moment that Pakistan’s very own Nimra Saleem has made her name in the annals of history by becoming the country’s first female astronaut to reach space. The world watched in awe as video footage captured her momentous arrival in the cosmos after launching from New Mexico. Nimra Saleem’s journey is a testament to the remarkable achievements of Pakistani women who have left an indelible mark on various fronts.

Nimra Saleem’s journey to space is not her first foray into groundbreaking adventures. She has already left her mark on both the North Pole and the South Pole. On April 21, 2007, she proudly raised the Pakistani flag at the North Pole, followed by another historic moment on January 10, 2008, when she hoisted the flag at the South Pole. Her feats were officially recognized by the Government of Pakistan in 2006 when she was declared the country’s first astronaut.

In addition to her space achievements, Nimra Saleem served as an honorary tourism ambassador for Pakistan in 2007, further promoting her country on the international stage. Her dedication to representing Pakistan on the global platform didn’t stop there. In 2008, Nimra made history as the first Asian and first Pakistani woman to skydive on Mount Everest, a breathtaking and daring accomplishment that showcased her courage and determination. Her extraordinary achievements culminated in being awarded the prestigious Tagha Imtiaz in 2011, a well-deserved recognition of her exceptional contributions.

Nimra Saleem’s remarkable journey is a testament to the immense potential that exists within Pakistan’s female population. From politics to the battlefield, from the sports arena to the realm of science, Pakistani women have consistently demonstrated their capabilities and resilience. Figures like Benazir Bhutto, who became the first female Prime Minister in the Islamic world, and Fahmida Mirza, who earned the title of Pakistan’s first female Speaker of the National Assembly, have paved the way for future generations.

Nimra Saleem’s historic journey into space is a source of immense pride for the entire nation. It is a reminder that Pakistan possesses a wealth of talent and potential waiting to be tapped into. With adequate support and investment in our female talent at the government level, Pakistan can continue to make strides in various fields, solidifying its place on the global stage.

The entire nation celebrates Nimra Saleem’s remarkable achievement and extends heartfelt prayers for her continued success and progress. *