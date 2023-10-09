Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 9 October 2023 is Rs. 195,000 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal, while the Gold Price for 10 Grams is Rs. 167,181 in the local bullion market. This is the Gold Price in Pakistan for 24-karat as per different sources at the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today

The Gold Rate in Pakistan for a single tola of 24-karat gold is Rs. 195,000 per tola on 9 October 2023 and there is only a slight variation of a few hundred rupees across cities. These Gold Prices in Pakistan are taken from the Gold Market in Karachi or Multan. These rates change at least twice daily and the post is updated periodically throughout the day.

The Gold Price in Pakistan for 22-karat of the precious metal is Rs. 178,750 per tola, while the price of 10 Grams is Rs. 153,249 as per the bullion market.

The table below shows the breakdown of the Gold Price in Pakistan today for 9 October 2023:

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9 October 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rs. 195000 Rs. 178750 per 10 Grams Rs. 167181 Rs. 153249 per Gram Gold Rs. 16718 Rs. 15325

Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city.

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.