Going by the frenzied fanfare in the House of Sharifs, the dye has been cast and the PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif is ready to head to his citadel. According to a party spokesperson, the former prime minister would address a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan right after landing in Lahore and only then head back to his residence. With the homecoming confirmed, mainstream leaders have already been given instructions to make the event a grand success, with some even drawing parallels with the historic return of Benazir Bhutto when the rally sprawled across the city. There are swirling reports of people being told that Mr Sharif alone holds the key to a bright future and only his return to Pakistan’s politics would ensure an end to the dark days. However, his supporters would do well to remember the recent failures of public appearances of Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif in stark contrast to their strong appeal to the audience. The masses are exasperated by their daily ordeal as they fight to put the bread on their table. Hollow promises can no longer do the trick and if PML(N) wishes to win their hearts back, a lot more would have to be done.

While the urgency of regaining the lost ground carries heavy in the air, the former premier cannot close his eyes to the Damoclean sword of legal troubles hanging over his head. No matter what the fiery press conferences may suggest, Mr Sharif is not in the clear. Not yet. He may be ready to step back in the ring with a “new narrative” and forego the accountability mantra but he would still have to be accountable for what has already been decided by the country’s law. The next week or so would be crucial in determining what becomes of Pakistan’s leading political force. *