Shahrukh Khan almost gave a ‘heart attack’ to Jaideep Ahlawat

Indian actor Jaideep Ahlawat revealed how the Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan almost gave him a heart attack on a phone call. Jaideep Ahlawat, who is currently sweeping acclaim for his portrayal of the lonesome teacher and neighbour of the protagonist in the recently-released ‘Jaane Jaan’, revealed that Shahrukh Khan personally called him after watching the film, almost giving him a heart attack.

Recalling his interaction with SRK, who sourced his number through filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, Ahlawat shared at a recent outing, “That was the moment. He called me and he said, ‘Agar aap busy nahi hain thodi si baat karni hai, Shahrukh bol raha hoon (Would you have a moment to chat, this is Shahrukh)’.” He continued, “I replied, ‘Agar mujhe heart attack aaya, uske zimmedaar aap honge (You will be responsible if I get a heart attack)’.” Ahlawat, who shared the screen space with King Khan in ‘Raees’ remembered the moment as the only time he was ‘starstruck’. He said, “I was fortunate enough to work with him in a very small part in Raees. It just happened; somebody else was cast in that role, and I was finalised at 11:30 in the night. Call time was 7 the next morning.”

“I worked with him for four days and it was the most amazing experience. You can’t describe working with Shah Rukh Khan, you have to experience it,” the actor noted.

As for ‘Jaane Jaan’, the riveting mystery-thriller marking the OTT debut of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, is an adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial premiered on the streaming giant Netflix last month.