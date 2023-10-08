Salman impressed with Ira

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was left mighty impressed with the mental health initiative of Ira Khan, daughter of his fellow actor and close friend Aamir Khan.

Taking to his Instagram stories earlier this week, Khan promoted the venture of star kid Ira, daughter of Aamir Khan, while heaping praises for her efforts in highlighting the importance of mental health and emotional well-being via Agatsu Foundation.

Resharing a recent post from the official page of the initiative, shedding light on the importance of emotional hygiene, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor wrote: “Kamaal hai yaar bacche bade ho gaye, bade strong ho gaye hain aur bade samaihdaar bhi….(wonderful these kids have grown up. They are strong and intelligent) Loved it..god bless u beta .”

To which, Ira replied with, “Haha thank you,” and a bunch of emojis to convey her gratitude.

For the unversed, Ira Khan, 26, is the second child and only daughter of Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta.

She launched her mental health support initiative, Agatsu Foundation, in May 2021, with an aim to ‘make life better’. “Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you by making your life better in whichever way,” Ira, who herself was diagnosed with clinical depression at a young age, had described the venture.