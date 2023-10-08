PPP welcomes Nawaz’s return to Pakistan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Saturday his party welcomed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s plan to return, a private TV channel reported.

“It has been PPP’s long-standing demand that Nawaz should return. PPP is very happy that he is coming back. It is incumbent upon everyone to work for Pakistan’s development,” Bilawal, a former foreign minister, told a press conference in Jacoabad. The PML-N supremo plans to return to Pakistan – after a 4-year hiatus – on October 21, according to his party, with preparations underway to welcome the senior politician. Nawaz, a former three-time prime minister, has been residing in London since 2019 after he travelled to the British capital for medical treatment in the middle of his seven-year jail term, which was approved by the Lahore High Court.

In his press conference, Bilawal also mentioned that his party was heading into the general elections without an alliance and it “stands firm” on this decision.

“PPP’s going to contest polls on its own symbol, we will not be a part of [any alliance, including] PDM.”

On the possibility of an alliance with the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bilawal said the PPP had no plans in this regard as of yet.

“Until those involved in the events of May 9 aren’t ‘minused’, there is no chance of an alliance,” Bilawal said, as several PTI workers and leaders face jail time and penalties for their involvement in attacks on state installations.