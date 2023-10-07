Muneeb addresses query about Aiman’s return to television

During a recent appearance on the popular television show Mazaq Raat, hosted by the talented Imran Ashraf, actor Muneeb Butt addressed a question from a live audience member regarding his wife and actor Aiman Muneeb’s return to television. Muneeb’s response to the inquiry showcased his respect for his wife’s autonomy in her career choices.

When an audience member posed the question, Imran, known for his wit and charm, initially redirected the question to Aiman, highlighting that only she could provide an accurate answer regarding her career plans. However, after a split second of silence, he swiftly turned to Muneeb and inquired, “Or will you tell them?”

Muneeb’s response was a testament to his supportive and respectful attitude towards his wife’s professional choices. He stated, “No, I’ll tell you. It’s her personal decision. When she feels like she should return, she will. And I do not have any say or interference in this, I must tell you. It is her own life, these are her own decisions. I do not dictate her in any regard.”

This candid and heartfelt statement from Muneeb resonated deeply with both the live audience and the show’s crew members, resulting in thunderous applause and appreciation for his unwavering support for Aiman’s autonomy. Muneeb and Aiman, a prominent celebrity couple in the Pakistani entertainment industry, have been in the spotlight for their professional achievements and their love story. The duo tied the knot in November 2018. The couple welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby girl, on August 7th and named her Miral Muneeb. They already shared a beloved daughter prior to this, named Amal Muneeb, who has now eagerly stepped into the role of an older sibling. This latest revelation from Muneeb not only underscores their strong bond but also emphasises the importance of respecting one’s partner’s personal and professional choices. The couple’s open and supportive approach to each other’s careers sets a positive example in the entertainment world, highlighting the significance of mutual respect and independence within a relationship.