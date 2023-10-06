PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualification

The PTI chairman PTI has approached the Islamabad High Court in order to suspend the disqualification decision of the Election Commission in the Tosha Khana case.

Chairman PTI filed a petition in this regards in court on Thursday.

The petition stated that the notification of disqualification of chairman PTI was issued on the basis of conviction in the Tosha Khana case.

It requested the IHC to suspend the notification of disqualification of chairman PTI of the Election Commission. In the plea, the PTI chief’s lawyers contended that they had requested the IHC to completely suspend the trial court verdict that had convicted their client in the Toshakhana case. However, it added that the IHC in its August 28 verdict only suspended the sentence of the PTI chief and not the trial court order.

“That it is settled principle of law that inherent powers of High Court are very wide and undefinable. High Court can make all such orders to do real and substantial justice and it is a fit case to exercise the powers under Section 561-A CrPC as the omission in not recording the contentions of the learned counsel for the applicant/appellant at the bar praying for suspension of the impugned order dated 05.08.2023 and subsequent non mentioning of the same in the order dated 28.08.2023 is an omission floating on the face of the order,” states the plea.

The petition further contends that Imran Khan’s “rights” faced “serious prejudice” because of the non-suspension of the trial court verdict as ECP barred him from contesting elections. “However, the same has caused serious prejudice to the rights of the applicant/appellant as he has been disqualified from contesting election by the ECP’s Notification dated 08.08.2023 on the basis of the impugned order of conviction /sentence, hence, the interest of justice demands that the omission stated heretofore may be rectified by exercising the powers under Section 561-A CrPC and the operation of impugned order may very graciously be ordered to be suspended/stayed till final decision of the appeal,” states the petition.

The petition further states that the disqualification order by the ECP was issued in “haste” despite the conviction not attaining “finality”

“The animosity against the petitioner was not simplisiter confined in getting his conviction, disqualification from contesting election but attempts are being made to remove him from head of party and even proceedings to take away the symbol and throw him out of the arena of general elections being a largest party in Pakistan, the entire leadership of PTI is either incarcerated or amongst the missing persons beside hundreds of false cases registered against loyalist resulting in incarceration and unending ordeal,” said the petition.

The petition urged the court to suspend the verdict in the “interest of justice”.