Dire need to focus on country’s growth: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz reiterated on Thursday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will steer the country out of the quagmire.

She presided over the consultative meeting of the party’s minority wing. The PML-N leaders and representatives from the Christian, Sikh, and Hindu communities attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Maryam said, ”Nawaz Sharif is coming to steer the country out of the economic crunch. The good days are coming for the country on October 21”.

”The country had to face severe hardships following the ouster of Nawaz Sharif as the premier. We will make an all-out effort to uplift the country’s economy in such a way that it [economy] will not have to rely on others,” Maryam stated.

In line with the return of the PML-N supremo, Maryam said, “We will take an oath for the sake of the country’s prosperity and development at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21. There is a dire need to focus on the country’s growth.”

Ms Nawaz presided over the party meeting held at Jati Umra. During the meeting, matters in line with the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country were underscored. She made it clear that the PML-N supremo would be welcomed overwhelmingly upon his return.

She said, “Nawaz Sharif will address all the problems faced by the masses in line with inflation and unemployment.”

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Bilal Kayani, Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Malik Afzal Khokhar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Shaista Pervaiz Malik.

Few days back, PML-N senior leader Mohammad Zubair said that the party workers wanted to see Nawaz Sharif as the country’s premier for the fourth time.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Mr Zubair made it clear that the PML-N supremo’s return to the country was on October 21.