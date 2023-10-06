Free medical camp treat cleft lip and palate patients today

A free medical camp will be held here on Friday to treat Cleft lip and palate patients. It is being arranged by Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA). According to the Association’s senior member Mrs. Farhat Akhtar Rehman, an ICLAPA’s team of surgeons will treat and operate the affected children. The parents of the affected children could contact Mrs. Farhat on phone numbers 03335157676 and 0300-5192490 to get the treatment. The Association had been providing free medical facilities to the poor families since 2004 with the support of families, friends and philanthropists. The ICLAPA was a group of volunteers, which relied on donors to bring hope and happiness in the lives of people, for whom it was financially difficult to give treatment to their children.