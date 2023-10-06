Anti-Polio Campaign

Some would call a third reported poliovirus case of the ongoing year an unmistakable sign from heaven that Pakistan’s mega inoculation drive set to deliver vaccination drops to over 40 million children is a step in the right direction. As of now, 34 such environmental samples have already tested positive for poliovirus in various parts of the country. With pressure mounting from the international world to do something in the last leg of the battle against a disease that cripples minors for a lifetime, Pakistan is trying its level best to see through a successful vaccination drive. It has already linked the anti-polio drive with the routine immunisation programme for children. At the expense of appearing downright authoritative, the state has also waved the menacing threat of prison sentence to those refusing to get their children protected against the poliovirus. This law is said to be used as a deterrent to end the refusal of vaccination. However, any criticism of the arrangements already in place should consider how Pakistan is forced to fight every fight on a myriad of fronts. Anti-vaccination sentiment in Pakistan is deeply rooted. A seemingly routine procedure smacks of politicised sensationalism and mind-boggling conspiracies just because a large segment of the population refuses to trust the science. Constantly facing the wrath of terror outfits, healthcare workers and polio inoculation teams serve as the country’s first line of defence as they stand in the line of fire to prevent the disease from getting out of hand.

Considering the recent successes, Pakistan only needs to keep a check on any new outbreaks while maintaining an iron-clad grip on the vaccination drive. It can only be hoped that the government manages to juggle individual liberties with its vision for the end-goal. Perhaps, monetary inducements and comprehensive awareness campaigns could also be revisited. *