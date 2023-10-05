Ali Zafar all praise for World Cup song ‘Jeete Gye Bi Jeete Gye’

World Cup song by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan ‘Jeete Gye Bi Jeete Gye’ is attaining popularity worldwide, particularly among the cricket fans in Pakistan and India.

Cricket fans and social media users are enjoying this song and praising the singer for making the fabulous lyrics.

Famed singer Ali Zafar is also one them who heaped appreciation on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, and said, “It would be unfair to say he cashed in on my busy schedule. Actually, none is parallel to him.”

Ali Zafar told his fans that he would make World Cup song after finishing his performance.

It merits to mention that International Cricket Council (ICC) had released a World Cup song and after the cricket fans’ reaction to it, Ali Zafar had announced making the World Cup song.

Chahat Ali Khan’s song has been uploaded on social media platforms – YouTube and X.

He sang the song in a unique style which attracted the viewers and invited beautiful comments from them.

Famed singer Ali Zafar is also one of them who paid great tributes to Chahat Ali Khan for making and sing the song beautifully.