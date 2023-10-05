KARACHI – Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 5 October 2023 of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Karachi PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Islamabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Peshawar PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Quetta PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Sialkot PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Attock PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Gujranwala PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Jehlum PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Multan PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Bahawalpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Gujrat PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Nawabshah PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Chakwal PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Hyderabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Nowshehra PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Sargodha PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Faisalabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292 Mirpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292

Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city.

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.