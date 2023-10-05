Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, October 05, 2023


Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 5 October 2023

Web Desk

KARACHI – Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 5 October 2023 of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 5 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Karachi PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Islamabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Peshawar PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Quetta PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sialkot PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Attock PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujranwala PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Jehlum PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Multan PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Bahawalpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujrat PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nawabshah PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Chakwal PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Hyderabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nowshehra PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sargodha PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Faisalabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Mirpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292

Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city.

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.

Submit a Comment