Taliban reject Pakistan’s decision to expel undocumented Afghans

The ruling Taliban government of Afghanistan on Wednesday said Islamabad’s decision to expel undocumented Afghan nationals was “unacceptable”. A statement from spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid added that Afghan refugees are “not involved” in the security issues faced by Pakistan. “As long as they leave Pakistan voluntarily, that country should tolerate them,” said Mujahid. In a significant change of policy, the government announced that all foreign nationals living illegally in the country, including millions of Afghans, have been given until November 1 to leave voluntarily or face deportation. The measures, including the introduction of the “one document regime” for Afghanistan, were part of a raft of measures approved by the civil and military leadership to deal with rising terrorist incidents.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) meeting presided over by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was held to discuss the prevailing security situation. The high-level huddle was attended by Army Chief General Asim Munir, cabinet ministers and other senior security officials.

In what seems to be a message for the interim Afghan government, Pakistan through a series of new measures has made it clear that “business as usual” won’t continue with the neighbouring country.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the interior minister said the federal government decided to deport all illegal foreign nationals residing in Pakistan from November 1.

All foreigners living in Pakistan illegally have been given 28 days to leave the country or face eviction by force, he added. Although the government did not mention any country by name, it is evident that the move is aimed at hundreds and thousands of Afghans living in Pakistan illegally.

According to official estimates, as many as 1.1 million Afghans have been residing in the country illegally. Neither have they neither any documents nor any other legal means to stay in the country.