Rice exports surging in 2023

Pakistani rice exports are on the rise in 2023, with the world’s demand for the grain increasing in many countries. Rice production is expected to reach 9 million tons this year, and Pakistan is expected to export 4.8 million tons of rice. According to the exporters’ experts, as of October 4, 2023, Pakistan has exported 3.7 million tons of rice, valued at $2.5 billion. This is an increase from the same period in 2022, when Pakistan had exported 3.1 million tons of rice, valued at $2.1 billion. Pakistani rice is now being exported to new markets, including Russia and Mexico. Pakistan has also gained access to the Indonesian market. The increase in rice exports is good news for Pakistan’s economy, as it helps to generate foreign exchange and create jobs. It is also a testament to the high quality of Pakistani rice.