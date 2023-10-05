Hayden lauds Pakistan cricket team’s discipline, credits Islam

Former Australian cricket star and Pakistan team mentor, Matthew Hayden, lauded the discipline and unity of the current Pakistan cricket team, attributing it to the central role of Islam in their way of life.

These remarks came during a commentary session at the Pakistan-Australia ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Hyderabad. Hayden commended the team’s commitment, investment, and consistency, drawing parallels between the principles of Islam and the sport of cricket.

Hayden, a respected figure in the cricketing world, expressed his admiration for the discipline displayed by the Pakistani players on and off the field.

He emphasised that cricket itself demands discipline, and the values upheld by Islam seem to resonate well with the team’s culture.

“Well, it is very focused around Islam, which is a central and core thing to this playing unit. The way of life in the Pakistan team leads to greater discipline, which I greatly admired, after all, cricket is a discipline as well. You have to be committed, invested, and consistent – these are all those things that Islam represents to the culture,” Hayden commented during the game.

Hayden’s unexpected praise for the Pakistan cricket team’s discipline added a new perspective to their performance during the warm-up match against Australia.

He noted that the players’ adherence to the principles of Islam mirrors the discipline required in cricket, highlighting the significance of commitment and consistency in both the sport and the faith of the players.