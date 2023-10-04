In Praise of Modi Ji and Others

Ending poverty in all forms everywhere remains the number one Sustainable Development Goal (SDG). Despite occasional claims of progress, it remains a bitter reality for the poor and a cause for celebration for those responsible for it, as achieving this goal seems elusive. In my native language, Urdu, we say, “Voh waada kiya jo wafa ho jayee,” which translates to “What is a promise if it is meant to be broken.” In English, we have the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), SDGs, and several UN conventions on the rights of indigenous people, marginalized communities, displaced individuals, women, children, and more.

Setting aside criticism, it is clear that a “goal” often feels unattainable. So, why do the UN and other development forums, whose fundamental aim is to improve people’s lives, continue to use the term “Goal”? Perhaps a well-paid consultant could solve this seemingly non-mysterious mystery. Let us briefly explore what realistic and achievable steps can be taken to address poverty. I am in the mood to share some of my serious understandings (provided one detaches from the conventional approach to poverty alleviation and refrains from raising questions about the ethics and effectiveness of such strategies), which are occasionally mistaken for satire by a few well-wishers.

Two of the easiest and most cost-effective methods for addressing poverty are hiding it and sidelining it, metaphorically and literally. Javed Akhtar, the popular Indian lyricist (and son of one of my favourite feminists, the underrated genius, Safia Akhtar), expressed his surprise in an interview that garnered headlines when he could not see poverty in Lahore, Pakistan, despite the economic challenges faced by the country. While I do not indulge in speculation or conspiracy theories, I cannot deny that Prime Minister Modi of Bharat might have some ideas. I am referring to the recent phenomenon arranged for world dignitaries who descended on India’s capital for the G20 leaders’ summit. The G20, consisting of 19 sovereign countries, the European Union, and the African Union, was given a glossy cover through barricades and green sheets, making slum dwellers and abject poverty conspicuously absent.

Two of the easiest and most cost-effective methods for addressing poverty are hiding it and sidelining it

Many influential figures and platforms have criticized Mr Modi, as usual, ridiculing his humble beginnings as a chai wala and occasionally poking fun at his difficulties with English humour. As a Pakistani by choice, I have every reason to feel satisfaction and joke about India, our neighbouring enemy, but I cannot ignore India’s political and diplomatic achievements at the G20 summit. Despite this, my activist feminist side cannot endorse classism, and my physician’s soul refuses to ignore root causes while merely treating symptoms. Two wrongs do not make a right, and we must not overlook the shortcomings of the Modi government. However, it is essential to recognize that the entire world has been driven by corporate interests, and greed itself is apathetic.

Take a look at Devos, an enthralling and perhaps the most popular forum where many advocates for rights-based causes compromise their principles. Sisterhood feminists sometimes undermine others to gain a foothold there. The administration ensures that unpaid and non-elite activists do not reach the echelons of so-called Social Entrepreneurship. Liam Black, in his heartfelt and imaginative “Letter to a Young Social Entrepreneur: The Poor Are Not the Raw Material for Your Salvation” (2013), aptly stated, “Power, class-especially class-and entitlement are three subjects nowhere near high enough up the agenda of Skoll and Davos.” Sadly, but not surprisingly, poor people and poor countries continue to serve as raw materials not only for aspiring entrepreneurs or change-makers but also for politics.

In many developing countries, including Pakistan, the elites (both eternal and newly acquired) aspire and make every effort to live in developed and powerful countries, striving to establish themselves as relevant and prominent in various roles and capacities. Ironically, many rulers of countries with sham democracies act spinelessly and without shame. Since I live and work here, and frequently face unemployment, I would refrain from citing specific examples to maintain a sensible approach.

What Modi did is not atypical behaviour but aligns with the psychology of all oppressed and aspiring individuals. Take a random look at the culture and subcultures of this patriarchal and hypocritical region, filled with stories of torture, trauma, and tyranny. These regions, whether artistically represented in visuals and literature or through charismatic figures like Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Lata Ji, or folk tales, are a tapestry of ugly patchwork. Just like Pakistan and Bangladesh, India also faces issues of disempowered women and girls, with rape cases sometimes settled for temporary food security. Read Rajinder Singh Bedi’s Urdu novella “Ek Chaddar Meli Si” or watch films in India and Pakistan based on the cruel power of hunger, featuring the simple fact that there is no morality in poverty. Those of us who take greater pride in labelling ourselves as international experts and tend to avoid local contexts may find the book ‘Lords of Poverty,’ which narrates horror stories about betrayals in the aid business, interesting. Having said all this, let me reaffirm my unwavering love for Pakistan. I am a feminist who cannot overlook the Gujarat genocide, mistreatment, and injustices endured by any minority anywhere. I am still grappling with the betrayal endured by my community-the stranded Pakistani Biharis in Bangladesh. In a somewhat desperate attempt to capture your attention with my ordinary words, I chose this title. Alternatively, I could have gone for more literary but perhaps less engaging captions, like ‘We Are All Dr. Faustus,’ ‘Speak Up,’ or ‘Stand Up for the Poor.

The writer is a serial social entrepreneur ,activist ,gender expert and former TV anchor & producer.

She can be reached at founderkafekaamgmail.com