Pakpattan Police continue operation against drug dealers

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Pakpattan police have continued its grand operation against the drug peddlers, in which 984 accused were arrested besides seizing of drugs worth 62.8 million rupees during last six months. According to the spokesman, DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that, during the operation 572 kg of hashish, 84 kg of opium, 4 kg of heroin, 52 grams of ice ,11445 liters of liquor, 3440 liters of liquor and 54 active furnaces of liquor worth of 62.8 millions were recovered from the arrested drug peddlers, which is a record in the history of Pakpattan. The Pakpattan police also arrested inter-provincial drug smugglers gangs who were involved in smuggling drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and 126 kg of drugs were recovered from them he said and added that, the Citizens are expressing their satisfaction on these actions of Pakpattan police against drug peddlers. On the vision of the IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, “The Friends of Police program” has also been launched by the Pakpattan Police, in which the students of various colleges and schools have been registered for internships, he said. The aim of this programe is to provide the awareness to the students about the facilities provided to the public in the police offices and police centers, by assigning them the responsibilities for assisting and guiding the police to identify the criminal elements in the society, especially the drug dealers, he said.