Salman Khan’s latest dance video leaves fans worried for his health

A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dancing on stage at a birthday party surfaced online leaving fans concerned about his health.

In the video, Salman Khan – who was dressed in a silver and black look – can be seen dancing to his popular song ‘Humka Peeni Hai’ from Dabangg on stage.

After a person shared the clip on Twitter and said the actor looked ‘tired and unhealthy’, many Salman Khan fans chimed in and reacted to his latest appearance.

Some fans pointed out that actor looked “unfit” and “tired”. Some also said that Salman appeared to have gained a lot of weight. One user wrote, “He should take proper care of his health.” Another one said, “Tiger 3 ke baad thoda break lekar health par dhyaan de … phir wapas aaye… (You should take a break after Tiger 3 and then return).”

Another tweeted, “He should take proper care of his health.” One more said, “Even I feel he is going through something. I feel bad for him.” another tweeted, “He was off gym for months… nice to see him dance and pick up… hope he gets well properly…” A fan also wrote, “The only good habit I have seen in Salman Khan was fitness and working out. Now looks like he even stopped that.” A tweet also read, “Looks fine and fit for his age… but should take care of himself.” On the movie front, Salman Khan is all set to reprise his role as RAW agent Tiger in YRF’s upcoming movie Tiger 3, which will be released in theatres this Diwali. The film’s teaser, dubbed as ‘Tiger Ka Message,’ also received phenomenal response upon its release last week.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a teaser for the film on Instagram that he captioned, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi (As long as he has not died, Tiger has not lost)… Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” Tiger 3 follows the events of War and Pathaan. The teaser video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in the upcoming action film. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Reportedly, it stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan’s role has been made yet.