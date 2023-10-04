Aima Baig gets honest about mental health struggles and suicide attempt

Prominent singer Aima Baig opened up about her struggles with mental health after a disturbed personal life last year which led to a suicide attempt. Aima Baig had quite a difficult phase regarding her personal life last year after her engagement of a year and a half with actor-model Shahbaz Shigri came to an end and cheating allegations that followed by British model Taloulah Mair, who accused the singer of cheating her fiancé with Qes Ahmed. Following the distressing episode, Baig along with her family visited the holy land of Makkah for the Umrah pilgrimage.

Speaking about the same in a new interview, the ‘Washmally’ singer revealed that it was after she blocked herself off the world, locking up in a room and attempted suicide.

“I tried committing suicide, I didn’t want to live,” Aima Baig told a local tabloid in the conversation. “Because, of the kind of person I am, I am a very sensitive, soft-hearted person. It all happened during a stupid scandal that nobody knew about.”

She shared that the comments and hate were not limited to her and trolls even involved her family in the scandal which affected her even more. “It was my brother, it was my dad, it was my sisters. And they were just pampering me. They wouldn’t even tell me and I would take one look into their eyes and tell that they’re also suffering. My friends were suffering too,” Baig added.

She continued to reveal, “I shut myself in my room. I wouldn’t come out during those days. Umrah also happened during that time. That’s when I felt like I’m being summoned.”

“I was in my room, not even thinking about it. But Allah wanted me there. And you can’t go to Allah’s house unless He calls you there. My dad just walked into my room one fine day and said to me, ‘beta, want to go for Umrah?’ and I said ‘Yes’. So, when I went there and I performed Umrah, and the intensity with which I performed Umrah, it felt like, Allah wanted me to heal,” the singer recalled.