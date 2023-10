Saba Qamar has returned to the spotlight with a captivating and avant-garde look for a local brand. She just published her newest line of clothing on Instagram, aptly named “Space Siren,” which has an unearthly look. A black bejewelled corset top was shown off in the photo session, casually coupled with black trousers and the outfit was completed with a pair of opera gloves and chic sunglasses. Gulshan Majeed’s painstakingly chosen styling emphasised Qamar’s fearless nature.