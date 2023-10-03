Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Tank operation

Security forces on Tuesday killed ten terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in the Pezu area of the district during which intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists.

The statement said that the terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent civilians.

It added that a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operation.

The locals of the area also appreciated the operation. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.

A report published by an Islamabad-based think tank, earlier, said that terrorist attacks in Pakistan increased, with 136 people killed in 65 militant attacks across the country in September. According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) monthly report, 144 people were injured, including civilians and security personnel, with the organisation also including the number of militants injured last month.

There was a noticeable 34% decrease in the number of attacks compared to August, but there was a 21% increase in the number of deaths and a significant 66% rise in injuries, the data shows.