Nawaz to return with protective bail: Sanaullah

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that former premier Nawaz Sharif will return with a protective bail and surrender to court following his welcome reception.

During a press conference held in Lahore, Sana emphasized that the PML-N will not forget anyone who has wronged Nawaz Sharif or the party. However, he highlighted that the PML-N’s priority was addressing Pakistan’s economic and political situation.

“We will not forget anyone. When the time comes, things will be settled. But if we were to start arresting everyone right now, it would be detrimental to both ourselves and the country,” he stated.

The PML-N leader provided further insights into Nawaz Sharif’s return plans, adding that “he will focus on strengthening the country and its economy”.

Sana said, “The law will subsequently take its course regarding all those accused in May 9 riots [case]. The truth behind the tragedy will be revealed to the nation,” he added, acknowledging that it might not be possible to disclose full facts related to the incident.

Rana assured that the party’s legal team was making all necessary arrangements for Nawaz’s protective bail and his subsequent surrender before the court.

Nawaz is scheduled to return on October 21.

Earlier this week, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that party supremo Nawaz has devised a comprehensive agenda to resolve the issues plaguing the country and its citizens as she lamented that the inflation currently burdening the people would not have befell had the former prime minister not been “unjustly punished.”

Maryam recalled that between 2013 and 2018, the growth rate stood at an impressive 6.1 per cent, while inflation was kept at a record low of 3.8 per cent.

“Nawaz eliminated power outages and terrorism, and he will rescue the nation from these sufferings, with the grace of God.” She hailed her father as a man of his word, asserting that his name was synonymous with delivering on promises, adding that “Nawaz Sharif doesn’t just talk, he works. His name is engraved on every development project”.

She assured that the former prime minister would unite the nation and present a comprehensive agenda for progress, asserting that, “Nawaz Sharif has prepared an agenda to rescue the country and its people from the prevailing problems.”