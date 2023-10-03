Chahat Fateh Ali Khan drops ICC World Cup 2023 banger

Pakistani singing sensation, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has once again set the internet ablaze with the release of his highly anticipated anthem for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

The talented artist, known for his unique and mesmerising songs, took to his social media platforms to share a sneak peek of his latest creation. The music used in the video could easily be recognised as it is inspired by Indian songs.

The singer featured himself in the video and could also be seen dancing joyously repeating the lyrics, “Jeeteingay bai jeeteingay” meaning that Pakistani team will ace the World Cup. As the song continues, the lyrics shift the waves to Pakistan’s match against Australia, mentioning “InshAllah Jeeteingay” (With the grace of Allah, we shall win.)

He also paid homage to the spirit of cricket while instilling a sense of national pride. The music in the video is reminiscent of Indian melodies, seamlessly blending the cultural flavors of both nations.

As the song progresses, the lyrics shift focus to Pakistan’s upcoming match against Australia, invoking a sense of faith with the words “InshAllah Jeeteingay” The video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from netizens across the globe.

While many praised the artist’s unwavering support for the national team and applauded his creative efforts, others expressed mixed feelings about his music.

Some even playfully teased him about his stage name, a homage to the legendary qawwali maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

