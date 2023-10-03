Aamir Khan announces his plan for ‘Lahore’

The eagerly awaited movie “Lahore, 1947” will be made by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP). Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, three legends of the Indian film business, collaborate on this motion picture.

Notably, this movie is the 17th one to be released under the AKP label.

After the cult classic “Andaz Apna Apna,” Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi will team up again for “Lahore, 1947.”

Lahore, 1947 is a masterpiece of cinema that Aamir Khan produces, Rajkumar Santoshi directs and Sunny Deol appears in.

Three movie office successes, including “Ghayal,” “Damini” and “Ghatak,” were produced as a result of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol’s partnership.

The recent box office juggernaut “Gadar 2” starring Sunny Deol broke the historic INR 5 billion barrier. The relationship between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan’s history distinguishes this statement as well.

These two legendary film figures have already engaged in legendary box office confrontations.

The first famous conflict occurred in 1990 when Sunny Deol’s “Ghayal” and Aamir Khan’s “Dil” both had simultaneous releases.

Then, in 1996, “Raja Hindustani” and “Ghatak” faced off, and in 2001, “Lagaan” and “Gadar” engaged in the greatest box office battle in Indian movie history.

Now, for the first time, these two cinematic titans have teamed up for a single project.