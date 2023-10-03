Sharmila Tagore recalls being threatened for marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Sharmila Tagore revealed her family received threats over her inter-faith marriage with ace cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Actor Sharmila Tagore took over the golden ear of Bollywood back in the day. Even today, the veteran actress has been spreading her charm on the big screen like a pro that she is.

Recently, the actress who hails from a culturally rich background was in conversation with Twinkle Khanna for her YouTube channel Tweak India.

During their chat, the Sharmila Tagore actress revealed that her family received threats after she decided to get married to Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as he belonged to a different religion.

Sharmila Tagore shared how she met Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and spilled the beans about their first date. When Khanna asked her to share about the time when her family received threats over her inter-faith marriage with the ace cricketer, the actress said, “Yes, Bullets shall speak.”

The interviewer further asked her how does she makes sure that everything in the family is harmonious owning to the fact that she now has a blended family with her son Saif Ali Khan and daughter Soha Ali Khan being married out of their religion.

She said, “I don’t think I have anything to do with it. They all live in their own homes with their own adjustments. All want to keep in touch, basically. So, I really don’t have much to do with it.”