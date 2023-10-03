Football Spat

It was a fight waiting to happen. A long-sought-after match between the football federations of Saudi Arabia and Iran was called off moments before the excited fans could enjoy a riveting evening over the statue of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Over 60,000 men, women and children thronging the spectators’ stands in Isfahan were forced to leave unsatiated after the Saudi team refused to leave the dressing room due to a determined opposition to the assassinated general in Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps celebrated as a martyr at home. By placing his memorabilia at the entrance of the pitch, Tehran was trying to send out a loud message that bygones could not be treated as bygones.

At least, not yet. The national sensation was killed in Iraq as a result of a US drone strike. It remains to be seen how this incident would challenge the recently-minted thaw in the frosty relationship between two adversaries who had announced a deal in March to mend years of geopolitical rivalry. This sporting breakthrough was deemed all the more significant because it had taken extraordinary diplomacy on the heels of a surprise masterstroke by China for both sides to green-light hone-and-away football matches after a hiatus of seven years. Though competing in neutral avenues, players and audiences had repeatedly wished for a high-stake game on their grounds. Quite expectedly, Iran refuses to bend to the Ittehad players’ demand.

It has announced a plan to file an official complaint, proclaiming a guest team could not make such an “unprecedented, unconventional and unsportsmanlike request in regard to the design and organization of the stadium.” It would take a diplomatic miracle to cool heated emotions and let common sense lead the way here. Despite efforts from both sides, many in the international community have repeatedly raised reservations about the short-lived nature of this respite. For the sake of peace in Iran, Saudi Arabia and the entire region, it can only be hoped that the altercation would be treated as a singular event and both sides would move forward while maintaining decorum and sensibilities. *