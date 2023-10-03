PRCS inaugurates cutting-edge biosafety level-III lab at National Headquarters

In a significant stride towards enhancing public health services and reinforcing disaster response capabilities, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, , officially inaugurated a cutting-edge Biosafety Level-III (BSL-III) laboratory at the PRCS National Headquarters today. This advanced facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, is poised to offer a diverse range of laboratory tests to the public at significantly discounted rates, underscoring PRCS’s steadfast commitment to community service.

The ceremony was attended by Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, Secretary General of PRCS, as well as delegations and officers from the International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Turkish Red Crescent, German Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, and PRCS staff.

Adhering to stringent specifications set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international benchmarks, the PRCS PCR Lab with BSL-III standards sets a new standard for laboratory safety. Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari underscored the pivotal role this facility will play in mitigating health-related risks associated with handling infectious agents, toxins, and biological hazards. The laboratory’s strategic design aims to enhance safety operations and cultivate an environmental culture crucial for effective responses to pandemics and epidemics.

During the inauguration, Chairman Laghari remarked, “The commencement of this cutting-edge BSL-III laboratory marks a significant milestone in our continuous efforts to serve the community and fortify our disaster response capabilities. By offering PCR testing at reduced rates, we not only make advanced diagnostics more accessible but also contribute to the overall health resilience of our nation.” This laboratory stands as a testament to PRCS’s unwavering dedication to leading in disaster management and response. Collaborating with various international societies, PRCS has played a pivotal role in mitigating the impact of disasters and natural calamities. The addition of the PCR testing facility strategically enhances the organization’s capabilities. Expressing gratitude to the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners and stakeholders, Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari highlighted the collaborative efforts aimed at advancing healthcare services in Pakistan.