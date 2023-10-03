India asks Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats: FT

In the midst of deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Canada, New Delhi has requested that Ottawa return 41 diplomats by October 10, according to a report published in the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Ties between the two US allies have deteriorated significantly as a result of Canadian suspicions that Indian government agents were involved in the June assassination in Canada of a Sikh leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom India had labeled a “terrorist.”

The allegation has been dismissed by India as absurd.

According to the Financial Times, which cited sources familiar with the Indian demand, New Delhi has threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats who have been asked to leave if they stay past October 10.

According to the newspaper, Canada has 62 diplomats in India, and New Delhi has suggested that the number be reduced by 41.

Requests for comment from the Indian and Canadian foreign ministries were not immediately returned.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Foreign Minister, previously stated that there is a “climate of violence” and an “atmosphere of intimidation” against Indian diplomats in Canada, where the presence of Sikh separatist groups has frustrated New Delhi.

Since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s shocking revelation that Narendra Modi’s government was likely behind Nijjar’s murder, the Sikh community has held protests calling for the expulsion of Indian diplomats from London and Ottawa.

A large number of Sikhs gathered at the Indian High Commission in London on Monday to show their support for Canada and to protest India’s open and violent interference in other countries against pro-Khalistan activism.

Protesters chanted slogans calling for the closure of Indian missions and the expulsion of High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, vowing to continue their activism for Sikhs’ right to self-determination through the global Khalistan Referendum campaign.

The Sikh demonstrators were carrying posters of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Referring to blocking Doraiswami’s entry into Glasgow Gurdwara Sahib, Paramjeet Singh Pamma, UK-EU Coordinator of Khalistan Referendum stated: “It’s the collective decision of the Sikh Sangat that Indian agents should not be allowed to visit the Gurdwara Sahibs because they do not come to pray or pay respect but they come to spy on the Sikhs and spread the lies manufactured by the Hindutva Modi government”.

“Now there is no doubt that Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was assassinated by the Indian agents working under the supervision of Indian High Commission in Canada solely for leading the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada,” stated Paramjeet Singh Pamma, UK-EU coordinator of Khalistan Referendum.