Govt to expel over 1 million illegal immigrants

Citing security concerns, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar-led caretaker government on Monday announced its decision to expel 1.1 million foreigners illegally residing in Pakistan. According to details, the government will evict illegal “aliens” in the first phase along with those who do not renew their visas. In the second and third phases, those living in Pakistan with Afghan citizenship and possessing proof of residence cards will be deported respectively. “Illegally resident foreigners pose a serious threat to the security of Pakistan,” media reports said quoting sources privy to the development adding that the plan for eviction of illegally residing Afghan citizens has also been approved as this lot is involved in funding, facilitating and smuggling terrorists whereas 700,000 Afghans have not renewed their proof of residence in Pakistan. It has been informed that in the first phase, illegal residents will be deported The Ministry of Interior has prepared a plan in consultation with the stakeholders and the Afghan government. In the meantime, the ministry has also issued directives to the concerned to compile a record of Afghans living without permits and prepare a transportation plan to bring them to the Afghan border. Apart from checking the records of all the Afghans residing in the country, officials concerned were directed to quickly deal with the applications filed regarding the registration of Afghans. There are said to be around 1.1 million Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan illegally. It is said as many as 400,000 Afghans entered Pakistan illegally since the return of the Afghan Taliban to Afghanistan in August 2021. There are another 700,000 Afghans identified who have been living in the country illegally.