Blast in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quick to gain composure after two terrorists tore through the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, moments before the new parliamentary session was due to open.

Lambasting those “who threaten(ed) peave and security of (Turks),” he reiterated his resolve to uphold the sanctity of the civilian constitution. As messages of support poured in from all corners of the world, law enforcement agencies cordoned off access to the city centre and carried out raids to apprehend nearly 20 suspects. Air strikes were similarly unleashed on militant targets across the border in retaliation for a note of admission by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Sunday’s tragedy brought back memories of the terror attacks in major Turkish cities in the past where utter chaos prevailed and hundreds of people were killed. For President Erdogan and Ankara, the influence of non-state actors carries paramount importance as it relies on security as one of the strongest tools in the arsenal.

The president has repeatedly reiterated his government’s aim to create a safe zone along Syria to secure its southern border from Kurdish militia. Successes of armed incursions also sit well with the voters who appear to have sided with his party. That no one should be allowed to take the writ of the state in their hands and twist it according to their whims does not need to be said out loud.

The scourge of terrorism should not be allowed to prolong its stay any longer in our world. If new talks and new alliances between regional players can help push out these militant outfits, the international community should prioritise geostrategic reconciliation efforts.

As a bleeding victim of terrorism, Pakistan continues to plead its case to Kabul to spell the proverbial end to its under-the-table support to forces like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and therefore, we can well understand the plight of our Turkish brothers as they look towards Iraq and Syria to bolster their defence. Stay strong, Turkey. May you emerge victorious in your battle for peace and harmony. *