How can Police Contribute to Gender Protection?

When individuals, particularly women, who have experienced domestic abuse, workplace harassment, sexual crimes, or any form of adversity wish to seek legal assistance by going to the police station, they encounter some pressing thoughts which deter them from reporting their issue. They know beforehand that they would be posed with pressing questions like: “Why don’t you try resolving your issues within your household? Can’t you women manage your roles at home? Why did you find it necessary to leave your home? Inappropriate attire has led to the incident of harassment. Why did you not avoid the situation? Can you handle the consequences of filing a report?” These remarks from police officials, acquaintances and family instil further embarrassment and fear in the victim, causing them to hesitate to report and seek help. They consider endurance as a more prudent choice. These victims if they ever report, rarely receive substantial support as the first respondents to these crimes shift the focus from the actual wrongdoer to the victim. In this context, how can a distressed person, especially a woman, anticipate receiving cooperation from law enforcement officials?

This reminds me of a family with three children. The husband works as a motor mechanic. His wife was telling me that her husband doesn’t allow the children to receive polio drops due to his suspicion about them. Whenever the lady health workers tried to convince her and she attempted to persuade her husband, she faced severe reactions. She even received threats that she would be kicked out of the house, which terrified her and prevented her from taking any action. However, her greatest fear is the potential health impact of not receiving polio drops on her children. She mentioned that she had considered submitting a written request at the police station multiple times, but she is afraid of all those questions that I mentioned in the previous paragraph. In all these matters and similar issues, who is at fault? Are the law enforcement officials wrong, about whom the public fears approaching? Or are those individuals responsible who perpetuate the power structure within society and keep the women, transgenders, and non-binary people dependent, weak, and vulnerable at all levels?

To solve these issues or at least to de-intensify their nature, it is necessary to work on two levels. The first level is the police level, where people come with the hope of justice, and the second level is the broader societal level, in which we all play a part. We can change things at the societal level ourselves. Society itself is an institution, and we all need to contribute to our respective roles for this system to become strong and transparent. Merely sitting back and waiting for assistance through charitable actions or governmental channels will not solve societal problems. We have to clean our own homes. We have to earn our livelihood on our own. We have to educate our children ourselves and provide them with the right upbringing. Not everything can be done by the government and organizations for us. Having said that, let us explore these two levels one by one to identify what can be done to improve matters.

What Police can do in this regard?

It is crucial to improve the rapport between the police and the community to foster a perception of the police as guardians and allies rather than subjects of suspicion. Moreover, there is a pressing need for adequate representation of women and transgender individuals within predominantly male-oriented police stations to ensure their sense of inclusion. Drawing a parallel with the diligent neighbourhood visits carried out by lady health workers to stay abreast of health-related matters, a similar approach can be adopted by lady police officials.

Regular visits to local communities will enable them to stay well-informed about various issues. This proactive engagement will not only instil a greater sense of security among women but will also significantly enhance communication channels with the police force. T

hrough this strategy, lady police officials can effectively serve as the eyes and ears of the police, fostering a stronger connection with the community at large. In addition, the utilization of mobile applications and digital resources can greatly improve our capacity to address community concerns, with a particular focus on women, in a more efficient manner due to their reluctance to visit police stations. Nevertheless, before implementing this approach, it’s imperative to entrust the door-to-door visiting police officials with the task of not only training these women on the usage of police apps but also ensuring that they can effectively employ these applications when the need arises. Police need proper training, and there is a need to sensitize them about issues related to the weaker gender.

What can we do in this regard as a society?

Human dignity lies in independence. But have you ever thought about why we consider independence a luxury for women and the transgender community? If we want to become part of the solution and not the problem, then we need to consider educating our daughters just like our sons and teach them skills so that they can become financially independent. In this context, the role of the father is the most important as he can either strengthen his daughter’s wings or clip them. Let this message resonate. Let this sink in. Dear fathers, don’t allow others to dictate your daughters. Educate your daughters.

Find a mentor or someone who can assist them and guide them on their journey, helping them reach their destination. Dear lovely fathers, be the saviour of your daughters so that they can face, solve, and report their issues without any fear. Spread this message to all those fathers who are unaware of this idea, its significance, and its necessity. And collectively, empower them to become capable of taking practical steps within this context. Together, we can indeed change our destinies.

The writer topped PMS Punjab in 2022.