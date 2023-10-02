Is Erica Robin moving to Philippines?

Erica Robin is departing for the Philippines after a short time as Miss Universe Pakistan.

The hitch is that she is not leaving for any strange reason-rather, she is collaborating with the Philippine government to draw Muslim tourists from around the world.

Halal tourism is a subset of general tourism that meets the requirements of Muslim visitors. This involves giving guests access to halal (Islamic law-compliant) food and lodging, as well as activities and attractions that respect Islamic culture and values.

The opportunity presented by Miss Robin’s visit allows the Philippines to promote its halal travel options to a global audience. To discuss how to make the nation more appealing to Muslim tourists, she is holding meetings with government representatives, travel industry executives and local leaders. Additionally, Miss Robin uses her position to spread the word about the value of halal travel. Halal tourism, in her opinion, may aid in fostering respect and tolerance among many cultural groups.

She is also joined by Miss Universe Bahrain, Lujane Yacoub, who also shares the vision of promoting the Philippines as a Muslim-friendly destination. Together, they embody the spirit of international cooperation and cultural exchange.

Miss Robin’s visit to the Philippines is a significant step forward for halal tourism in the country. It is a sign that the Philippines is committed to becoming a more inclusive and welcoming destination for all travellers.