Deepika Padukone shares rare glimpse of her ‘cold meal’

Deepika Padukone who is currently shooting for her highly anticipated movie, Fighter, treated her fans by sharing her cute picture holding an ice cream.

One of the highest paid actress in Bollywood took to her Instagram account and dropped her adorable photo from ice cream bar in Italy.

In the photo, the 37-year-old actress donned a denim ensemble paired with a stylish sling bag, serving casual chic look.

The Chennai Express lead actress looked extremely joyful as she posed for the camera.

Deepika wrote “My Cold Meal” as a caption and added a drooling emoji with the hashtag of her forthcoming film, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan as a male lead. As the globally celebrated actress dropped her happy moment on social media, several fans including her husband, Ranveer Singh gushed over her wife’s magical smile. As per Pinkvilla, Deepika and Hrithik will be shooting for the next 15 days in Italy for Siddharth Anand’s thriller action movie.

A source revealed to the above mentioned publication that, “the Italy schedule begins with a dance number in the coming week picturised on Hrithik and Deepika.” “The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched.” Reportedly, the film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.