Terrorists carry out bomb attack in Ankara

Two terrorists carried out a bomb attack on Sunday outside the ministry buildings in Ankara with one of them blowing himself up while the other was “neutralised” by authorities, the Turkish interior minister said.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said two police officers were slightly injured during the attack that echoed through the Turkish capital Ankara.

“Two terrorists, who arrived in a light commercial vehicle in front of the gate of the General Directorate of Security, carried out a bomb attack. One of the terrorists blew himself up,” wrote Ali Yerlikaya, the minister, on X.

He added that one blew himself up and the other was “neutralised”, which usually means was killed. “Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised,” Yerlikaya wrote.

A loud explosion in the Kizilay area, in the heart of the city, was reported at around 9:30am local time followed by reports of gunfire.

Security forces have since set up barriers in the area, while TV footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area, located near the Turkish Grand National Assembly and other government buildings.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack, according to Anadolu Agency.

Following the explosion, police forces took increased security around the area.

The main Ataturk Boulevard was closed to traffic due to the explosion, close to one of the gates of the Grand National Assembly.

Special operations police also were dispatched to the scene.

The Grand National Assembly will open in the afternoon after a 3-month break.

Turkish media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings, and broadcasters showed footage of debris scattered on a street near the Interior Ministry.

A footage showed soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and an armoured vehicle gathered near the centre of Turkey’s capital, where police had blocked several nearby roads.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Turkey’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. “Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack targeting the Ministry of Internal Affairs of brotherly Turkey,” an official statement issued by MoFA said. “We pray for the swift and complete recovery of those injured in this heinous attack.” The Foreign Office (FO) also said, “Pakistan resolutely stands with Turkey in its fight against the scourge of terrorism…. The Turkish nation will defeat this menace and emerge ever stronger.” Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed solidarity with the Turkish people following the “dastardly terrorist attack”.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack in Ankara today. We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters in the fight against the scourge of terrorism,” the premier wrote on his official X handle. “I have no doubt that under the dynamic leadership of my brother Tayyip Erdogan, the resolute Turkish nation will emerge ever stronger from this challenge.” Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif denounced the terrorist attack and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack near the Turkish Parliament in Ankara. Our prayers are with the injured police officers for a swift recovery and the safety of our Turkish brothers and sisters. The people of Pakistan express unwavering solidarity with the citizens and government of Türkiye,” he added.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the blast and urged the international community to unite against terrorism.

“The world should unite to end terrorism. Terrorists are a threat to world peace,” Zardari was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the PPP media cell.