Attacking the Enemy

Credit should be given where due. Kundal Punjab Highway Patrolling Post and Counter Terrorism Department Punjab deserve a pat on their back for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack in the dead of the night despite logistical challenges. The national heroes should be celebrated for foiling the nefarious agendas of the enemies who do not wish to sit idle for a single second. But no matter how unforgettable the sacrifices may be, we cannot allow anyone to make light of the deadly designs of the terrorist militia. No bluff or bluster is enough to give the authorities an easy escape from the consequences of tactical blunders. Immediate and effective action is required against gruesome tactics that are hell-bent on sending the message across the table. The government would have to change gears from reactive to proactive so that all perpetrators and their facilitators are brought to justice.

From Pakistani soldiers to police to ordinary men and women walking the street, everyone is a target and everyone’s at risk. The standard condemnations have started arriving but we would have to break the cycle if the government wishes to move past grief and anger. Both Islamabad and Rawalpindi would have to replicate the determined resolve of the past operation to ensure the tenacity of their “unshakeable resolve” on eliminating terrorism. Sunday’s surprise attack on the doorstep of Punjab provides ample proof that the extremist outfits are trying every trick in the playbook to make the country’s security apparatus appear weak. For the last year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been bearing the brunt of the terrorist onslaught as its residents continue to ring alarm bells. On Friday, a grissly blast ripped through a procession celebrating the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Mastung. Two more suicide blasts claimed five lives when they rocked a mosque in Hangu. The signs are there for all to see: taking eyes off the ball is not an option anymore. Pakistan would have to finalise a fool-proof line of action that prioritises results, going beyond optics. Our law enforcement institutions have been fighting the battle for far too long, but we need more than “prayers” to prevent their blood from being shed in vain. *