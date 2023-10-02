World Cup Shenanigans

In an extremely uncalled-for development, a stalemate persists over the issuance of visas to Pakistani fans and journalists to witness the World Cup action live. It was only on Wednesday that an unnecessary delay in documentation of the Pakistani cricket team for their participation in the 50-over matches was finally resolved.

A few changes in the travelling arrangements and a huge setback to Shaheen’s morale had ensued as the players were quite understandably unable to cross the t’s and dot the i’s on their quadrennial game plan. With the eyes of the entire world perched upon the shining trophy, the stakes cannot get any higher and therefore, no team is ready to take even a slight chip on its armou.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has already stressed how India is bound by ICC regulations for host countries to issue visas to Pakistani cricket fans. Keeping in mind the prior intervention by the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan Cricket Board has once again decided to get its support as it appeals for prompt action.

Forcing a team to play warm-up matches behind closed doors without any comforting sight of friendly crowds reeks of politicisation and should not go unnoticed by the global cricketing body. If the gentleman’s game has not yet been solely acquired by New Delhi irrespective of its newly-found geopolitical dominance, all countries should be facilitated in sending their best men forward.

It would have been much better for the Indian government to call off the entire tournament and organise sensational pictorials at the winning stand. These shenanigans not only smear egg over their own credibility as responsible hosts but also take the fun out of a game that’s revered by millions around the world. It can only be hoped that the BCCI has had enough of its petty headlines and that the following matches will be played with sportsman spirit. *