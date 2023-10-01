Rabiul Awal Blast

Every now and then, Pakistanis are told that they have had a close brush with ruin but those determined to stain the streets with their blood have been effectively dealt with. However, the enemy keeps finding new ways to make a gross spectacle of our suffering.

On Friday, when buildings aglew with radiant lights and special celebrations were being carried out in all corners to commemorate the birth celebration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), “unknown” assailants decided to target a procession in Mastung. Videos of bloodied, battered corpses and strewn-about limbs continue to make rounds on social media as the official death toll has touched 53.

The horrific explosion has sparked condemnation from the international community with key leaders stepping forward to offer condolences and support. Violence does not deserve a place in our world, they thunder with a collective commitment to fight terrorism.

Meanwhile, the interim interior ministry has summed up its conclusion: the “blessed hands” of foreign forces. No concrete evidence has yet been furnished but Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti insists on India’s foreign intelligence community holding the ropes of those prancing around in a bid to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan.

Calling out official mourning to express solidarity with the victims and the bereaved is an appreciable move but Islamabad would have to do much, much more if it wishes to ensure justice is served.

If Mr Bugti’s accusations carry any merit, all related investigations should be completed in the earliest and undeniable proofs submitted before the public. People living under the crescent-adorned flag cannot be forced through this era of darkness and fear where no one knows when their lives will be cut short in the most heart-wrenching manner possible.

Simply claiming that security remains “completely on high alert” would not enthuse any confidence until and unless solid effort is seen in bringing the perpetrators and their facilitators to justice. More blood shall not go in vain! *