Balochistan delegation visited Henan for agri cooperation

A Pakistani delegation from Balochistan led by Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Pakistan’s former minister for narcotics control, traveled to Grain Innovation and Development Center of Henan University of Technology in Henan, China to attend an agricultural forum organized by Pei Shaofen, director of the Center.

The main purpose of the delegation’s visit to Henan is to seek cooperation in corn, wheat, soybean, peanut, sugarcane, vegetables and related agricultural technologies and equipment.

Chinese entrepreneurs from seed companies in Henan province, including Henan Qiule Seed Technology, Henan Jifeng Group and Henan Bio King Company, were invited to participate in the forum, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro.

The delegation visited the experimental base of Henan Jifeng Group located in Xingyang, China, accompanied by Dr. Yuan Liang, a young breeder of the company.

“Henan Jifeng Group has an excellent research and development team and advanced breeding technologies of maize, wheat and other crops.

We’d like to invited the leaders and experts of the company to Pakistan for field trip. We hope that they can have more cooperation with Pakistan,” said Nawabzada Shazain Bugti.

Other Pakistani visitors, impressed by the excellent perforance of the experimental fields, expressed their intention to be the general agent of seeds in Pakistan.