Pakistan sees RAW hand in terror incidents

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said Saturday that the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is involved in carrying out terror incidents in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Bugti vowed to establish the writ of the state at all costs. Bugti said that the authorities knew who was involved in these activities and would avenge every drop of blood of Pakistanis. The minister also pledged to utilise all resources to eliminate terrorism, stressing that there’s no place for militants and their facilitators in the country.

“We know who is doing it and from where,” Bugti maintained. At least 52 people including a cop died and 60 others were injured when a suicide bomber targeted an Eid Milad un Nabi procession in the remote district of Mastung, Balochistan. Meanwhile in KP’s Hangu, another suicide blast ripped through a mosque, leaving five dead – including a policeman – and 12 injured.

Both attacks took place on Friday during the preparations for Friday prayers and celebrations of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, a case against the suicide attack during the preparation for the Eid Miladun Nabi procession in Balochistan’s Mastung district has been registered against unknown attackers at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Quetta.

Responding to a question, the federal minister said that the authorities had recovered four footballers from Dera Bugti and the remaining will be recovered soon.

Six footballers, while on their way to Sibbi were abducted from Balochistan’s Jani Bair area of Dera Bugti earlier this month on September 9.