The recent development regarding the normalisation of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia does not come as a surprise, especially when considering the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

There was ample information in the tea leaves for whoever wished to open their eyes to the reality before them. Between repeated hints from Washington and obvious cleaves in the Middle East, President Joe Biden appears to have been working day in and day out to claim the biggest-ever peace agreement in the modern world. Then again, Israel needs to meet a long list of conditions set out in the Arab Peace Initiative proposed by Riyadh for any such dreams to materialize.

Media outlets have, however, begun churning speculations on overdrive as international attention remains fixated on the next move by the Kingdom. Although a Saudi delegation landing in Ramallah was a testament to Riyadh’s sympathies with the Palestinians, a series of just as determined statements from Muhammad Bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are just as hard to look past. That Arab normalisation with Israel would sideline the Palestinian interests and smear egg on the face of pan-Islamic identity has long been argued.

Yet, the entire Muslim Ummah has not succeeded in providing any substantial solution despite their adamant opposition to Israel. No matter how loudly protest demonstrations waged calls for liberation of Jerusalem, their prosecution continues. A far greater achievement could be the Middle Eastern nations approaching the predicament with an eye on the interests of their brothers and hence, managing to push Netanyahu administration towards the deliberations table.

Perhaps, Pakistan should also start looking at the bigger picture. Our neighbour’s deepening engagement with the Arab Gulf should have been enough reason for our civilian and military leadership to snap out of the utopian mindset and pay more attention to the muted reactions to Kashmir. *