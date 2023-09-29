Pakistani cricket team’s cuisine choices revealed

The Pakistan cricket squad arrived in Hyderabad yesterday for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Upon their arrival at Hyderabad airport, Babar Azam and his team were greeted with an enthusiastic reception, as fans turned out in large numbers to extend their warm welcome to the visiting team. Several Pakistan players shared their excitement about the grand reception on social media.

As part of athlete nutrition, dietary choices hold significant importance and the Pakistan players are currently relishing a variety of exquisite cuisines in Hyderabad. Since their arrival in Hyderabad, the Pakistan players have already participated in their first training session in preparation for their upcoming warm-up match against New Zealand, scheduled for Friday. The players not only enjoyed their training but also savoured the delectable meals served to them. Given the unavailability of beef for all the 10 participating teams in India, the Pakistan team is primarily relying on chicken, mutton and fish to meet their daily protein requirements. Their dietary plan, as published in Indian media, includes dishes like grilled lamb chops, mutton curry, the immensely popular butter chicken, and grilled fish.

Regarding their carbohydrate intake, the Pakistan team has requested steamed basmati rice, spaghetti with Bolognese sauce and vegetarian pulao from the stadium caterer. As the Pakistan team will be in Hyderabad for nearly two weeks, they may also indulge in the famous Hyderabadi biryani for their occasional cheat meals. The initial 12 hours of their visit suggest that regardless of their on-field performance, Babar and his team are set to have a memorable experience during their first trip to India.

It must be noted Pakistan team has a couple of warm-up matches lined up before the start of the ODI World Cup. Following their game against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday, Babar’s men will face Australia in their second practice match next Tuesday. The Pakistan team is scheduled to commence their ODI World Cup campaign with a match against New Zealand on October 6.